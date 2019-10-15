International Development News
Development News Edition
Goldman profit hurt by weak underwriting, M&A

Reuters New York
Updated: 15-10-2019 17:39 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldmanSachs)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 27% slump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by lower fees from advising on deals and weakness in underwriting. The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders fell to $1.79 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $2.45 billion a year ago. Earnings per share fell to $4.79 from $6.28 a year earlier.

Total net revenue fell 6% to $8.32 billion. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $8.31 billion, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether the reported numbers were compatible with the consensus forecast.

Expectations from most brokerages tracking the David Solomon-led investment bank were generally muted as macroeconomic conditions have been weighing on investor sentiment. Goldman's main rival Morgan Stanley is expected to report quarterly results on Thursday.

COUNTRY : United States
