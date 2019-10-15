Onion prices stable, showing a decline: Govt panel

Onion prices have stabilised and showing declining trend with the arrival of kharif (summer sown) crops, the government on Tuesday said after reviewing the rates of essential commodities. Retail prices of onion and tomatoes have been ruling high in the Delhi-NCR market on supply constraints. Tomato prices reached up to Rs 80 per kg while onion was costing Rs 60 per kg last week.

The 18th meeting of the group constituted for monitoring cartelisation, hoarding, speculative trading etc with respect to essential food items such as pulses, onion, tomato and oilseeds was held under the Chairmanship of Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Avinash K Srivastava here. Representatives from Ministry of Agriculture, Intelligence Bureau, Delhi Police, NAFED, DGFT, Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi Government attended the meeting.

The representatives briefed the group about the prevailing scenario with respect to essential food items. "It was informed by representatives of Agriculture that arrivals of Kharif onions have started and prices have since shown stable to declining trend."

The group decided that appropriate policy interventions might be recommended at the appropriate time to augment availability of pulses across the nation. "All the Chief Secretaries will be advised again to hold regular meetings with wholesalers, traders, importers, exporters etc. of onions, pulses, edible oils & oilseeds etc at state and district levels especially during the festive season i.e up to December, 2019," the statement said.

The Committee of Police of NCR States should hold regular meetings under the chairmanship of a senior Delhi Police officer to keep watch on hoarding of stock by the traders near the State borders of Delhi and take suitable action against them.

