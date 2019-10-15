Swadeshi ahoy?50% consumers shun foreign brands,wany desi ones

Half of the consumers polled in a survey prefer to own domestic brands over international ones, claims a survey conducted by a US-headquartered consultancy. The preference is more pronounced in food and personal care categories, the survey of 3,000 Indians by the consultancy BCG said on Tuesday.

The survey findings come at a time when nationalism is the dominant theme politically and repeated appeals are made to buy local goods over various media platforms. The survey said consumers here are "consciously" seeking out domestic brands in at least one category.

"This is a far cry from the day when an Indian traveling abroad would be besieged with requests from family and friends to bring back international products," BCG says. The survey also says more than a third are willing to forgo purchases to be able to afford experiences that they find personally enriching.

The survey, which comes at a time when a fall in consumption has led to a dip in economic growth, also reveals that almost a fifth of those polled prefer to rent something that they previously would have bought. The survey says consumer behaviour is agnostic of the place in which she resides, adding people in small towns are likely to exhibit the same behviour as those in the metros.

Similarly, income levels are also the least likely to have an influence on consumer behaviour, it shows. It also says "social recognition" is the key motivation for half of consumer behaviour. "Indians are making no secret of their satisfaction by publicising their activities via social network postings." PTI AA BEN BEN.

