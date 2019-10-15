Sebi asks brokers, depository participants to submit reports on cyber-attacks in 15 days after qtr ends

Market regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked stock brokers and depository participants to submit quarterly reports, containing information on cyber-attacks and threats experienced by them, in 15 days after the end of the quarter. "Effective from quarter ending on December 31, 2019, the time period for

submission of the report shall be 15 days after the end of the quarter," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in separate circulars. For the quarter ended on September 30, 2019, quarterly reports need to be submitted not later than November 30 this in a specified format.

Apart from stock brokers and depository participants, Sebi said that registrars to an issue and share transfer agents would also need to follow this timeline. The regulator, in December 2018, came out with cybersecurity framework for stock brokers and depository participants.

Under the framework, stock brokers and depository participants need to submit quarterly reports containing information on cyber-attacks and threats experienced by them and measures taken to mitigate such vulnerabilities, threats and attacks including information on bugs. Sebi said that mode of submission of such reports by the stock brokers and depository participants would be prescribed by exchanges and depositories, while

registrars to an issue and share transfer agents would submit the report through e-mail.

