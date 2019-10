* FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM REVIEWING ROLE OF FISHER INVESTMENTS AFTER FOUNDER'S REMARKS - SPOKESMAN

* FISHER INVESTMENTS MANAGES ABOUT $175 MILLION FOR FLORIDA STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

Also Read: Taliban co-founder heads to Pakistan as US envoy visits

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)