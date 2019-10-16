International Development News
Emirate of Sharjah starts marketing 10-yr dollar sukuk - document

Reuters Sharjah
Updated: 16-10-2019 11:14 IST
Sharjah, the third-largest emirate of the United Arab Emirates, started marketing a 10-year dollar sukuk, or Islamic bonds, at around 185 basis points over mid-swaps, a document showed. HSBC is coordinating the transaction, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.

The bonds are expected to be of benchmark size, which generally means upwards of $500 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Arab Emirates
