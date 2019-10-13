International Development News
Ganja seized from Sharjah-bound air passenger in TN

PTI Coimbato
Updated: 13-10-2019 18:52 IST
Around six kg of ganja wasseized from an air passenger bound for Sharjah at theinternational airport here on Sunday, airport sources said

Thurakal Rashad of Mananthavady in Kozhikode in Keralawas to board a flight to Sharjah early Sunday when securitypersonnel detected ganja, weighing around 6.6 kg in hisbaggage, the sources added

Customs officials detained him and seized the ganja,they said adding investigations are on, they said.

COUNTRY : India
