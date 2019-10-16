MG Motor India partners eChargeBays for setting up home charging infrastructure for EVs

MG Motor India on Wednesday said it has partnered with eChargeBays, a Delhi-based start-up, for setting up home charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs). The partnership comes ahead of the company's launch of its electric SUV, MG ZS EV, in December 2019.

As part of the partnership, MG will send experts to identify the best way in which MG ZS EV buyers can install an EV charger at home, the company said in a statement. Commenting on the collaboration, MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said, "our latest association is aimed at supporting the government's EV vision by providing a viable residential EV charging infrastructure."

It also highlights MG's commitment towards going the extra mile and delivering a convenient ownership experience for its EV customers, he added. MG's partnership with eChargeBays is the latest in a series of alliances with EV charging players aimed at creating a robust charging infrastructure in the country.

The company has already partnered with Fortum and Delta Electronics India for the fast charging and slow charging segments, respectively. Rajesh Singh, Founder & CEO, eChargeBays, said most prospective EV buyers are hesitant on account of the limited charging infrastructure available.

"We aim to provide Indian car owners with a robust and safe one-stop solution for their home charging-related needs using our homeCharge solution," he added. Apart from this, eChargeBays will also launch a series of service solutions in the charging infra space which would aim at providing a seamless EV charging experience to EV customers, Singh said.

The MG ZS EV is a global product and has already received 2,000 orders within two months of its UK launch, the company said.

