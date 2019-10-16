European shares tepid before Brexit talks resume

European shares dipped on Wednesday, after dramatic swings over the past week, as uncertainty over the outcome of London's last-ditch Brexit talks with Brussels kept investors on the sidelines.

By 0710 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% after closing at its highest level since May 2018. Brexit negotiations will resume in Brussels on Wednesday morning after "constructive" negotiations went into the night on Tuesday, a British spokesman said.

Britain's domestically-focused midcaps slipped 0.2% after climbing recently on hopes of a Brexit deal. London-listed shares of Rio Tinto fell after the miner said its iron ore shipments rose 5% but cut its bauxite and alumina production forecast for the year.

The company's share drop pulled the mining sector down 1.3%. Keeping losses in check for the benchmark index were shares of Roche, which rose 1.2% as the Swiss drugmaker boosted its 2019 sales outlook for the third time, and said it expects to finish its takeover of Spark Therapeutics this year.

Its shares boosted the healthcare sector by 0.5%.

Also Read: Irish Brexit border proposal only preliminary - UK minister

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)