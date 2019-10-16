ACC trims early gains; ends 1.5 pc higher

Trimming most of its early gains, shares of cement maker ACC on Wednesday closed 1.5 per cent higher after it reported a 44.66 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter. Shares of the company rose by 1.50 per cent to close at Rs 1,521.40 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 4.07 per cent to Rs 1,559.90.

On the NSE, it went up by 1.44 per cent to Rs 1,519.65. ACC on Tuesday reported a 44.66 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 302.56 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 209.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, ACC said in a BSE filing. Consolidated net sales stood at Rs 3,464.43 crore for the period under review as against Rs 3,363.96 crore for the same period year ago.

