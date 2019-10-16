EntrepreneursOnTheMove brings key players from African entrepreneurship together

#EOM is a new platform for building capacity of entrepreneurs while mobilizing key enablers and investors in the entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems in Africa: Start-ups, business leaders, investors, and government officials involved in entrepreneurship participated in this 3 days event: Signing of an MoU between GCAF ( GreenTec-Foundation.org) and Digital Africa, an initiative brought to life by the French President Emmanuel Macron.

The vibrancy and powerful spirit of the entrepreneurial and technology ecosystems of the African continent were on full display in the capital of Côte d'Ivoire earlier this month. Under the banner EntrepreneursOnTheMove: Investing in Africa's future (#EOM), key players from African entrepreneurship ecosystems came together to develop new initiatives and find answers to the most pressing topics and questions facing African entrepreneurship today.

An unprecedented and innovative event

From 2nd to 4th October the #EntrepreneursOnTheMove conference, co-organized by the GreenTec Capital Africa Foundation (GCAF), a German non-profit organization created in 2018 by the investment company GreenTec Capital Partners, and the Land of African Business (LAB), one of the most active players in African entrepreneurship, was held in Abidjan with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Côte d'Ivoire and Incub'Ivoir.

In its first edition, this collaborative format exceeded the expectations of a diverse audience of start-ups, business leaders, investors, and government officials involved in entrepreneurship. Among them, Minister Euphrasie Yao, President of the Women's Compendium as well as representatives of the World Bank, African Development Bank, and International Finance Corporation. In total, more than 300 stakeholders from more than 20 countries came together at the conference.

During #EOM, entrepreneurs had the opportunity to connect with their peers from other countries as well as investors and pan-African enablers who can support them.

A delegation of investors invited to attend #EOM took part in an ecosystem tour of Côte d'Ivoire to get to know the local entrepreneurial ecosystem and engage in matchmaking with potential investees. "Finance in Motion", the largest German impact investment fund was among the investors exploring the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Abidjan during #EOM.

A special focus of the event was on youth and female entrepreneurship because female entrepreneurs have proven to be successful, driven, and to be potent drivers of economic impact with their businesses. Altogether, more than 70 Start-ups benefitted from #EOM with prize money, capacity building, shared learnings, and international exposure.

Africa - the continent on the way to becoming a fertile ground for entrepreneurship

#EOM embodies this bold vision of the continent striving to be the leading platform representing Africa's bright future. A new generation of ideas, initiatives, and willpower, redefining the frame of what is possible.

The aim of #EOM19 was to serve as a catalyst for initiatives that enable young African entrepreneurs to develop and replicate their businesses on the continent. The pan-African approach taken by #EOM brought together stakeholders from across the continent and the diaspora.

The collaborative approach of #EOM was emphasized by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between GCAF and Digital Africa, an initiative brought to life by the French President, Emmanuel Macron. This new collaboration between GCAF and Digital Africa shall serve to further improve the conditions under which African entrepreneurs work and generate more attention for the important role that entrepreneurs play with regards to the achievement of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

#EOM19 was a co-production between Ivorians, Germans, and French to create synergies between all relevant stakeholders and serve as a connecting point between enablers, startups, investors, and political leaders so that joint actions can be developed.

"#EOM will be an annual event aiming to become the reference platform for building the capacity of entrepreneurs while mobilizing key investors and enablers in the entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems across Africa. Because we believe in ecosystem collaboration, we partnered with key organizations such as Incub'Ivoir, Jokkolabs, Fondation Jeunesse Numérique, SeedSpace, Women in Tech Africa, and we are looking forward to joining forces with more partners who want to make a change," says Thomas Festerling, CEO, GreenTec Capital Africa Foundation.

