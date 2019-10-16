DICV commences production of BSVI powertrains at Chennai plant Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI): German truck major Daimler on Wednesday said it has commenced series production of the BSVI powertrain at its manufacturing facility near here for the launch of BSVI range of vehicles. Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, the Indian subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler said it has rolled out the first BSVI heavy duty powertrain from the facility at nearby Oragadam recently.

"Daimler Trucks already has eight years of experience, delivering over 14 lakh BSVI equivalent vehicles to customers. It is therefore no surprise we are again leading the industry in the transition to cleaner-emission commercial vehicles", DICV MD and CEO, Satyakam Arya said.

DICV on Wednesday commenced series production of BSVI compliant OM926 engines and MD 2 Box After Treatment Systems in India. The engines would be offered with two power options, 230 HP and 280 HP, allowing customers to benefit from combination of robustness, parts localisation and fuel efficiency.

In 2017 DICV joined a global partnership with companies' group entities in Brazil, Germany and in the US with a goal of upgrading key components to BSVI standards by January 2020, it said. The move by Daimler India Commercial Vehicle to commence production of powertrain comes in the backdrop of BSVI emission norms, which will come into force from April 1, 2020 across the country.

Currently, the vehicles sold in India conform to BSIV emission standards..

