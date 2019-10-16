Paswan asks food ministry employees to promote Hindi language

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday asked employees in his ministry to promote Hindi language and use simple words for better understanding. Paswan distributed the Hindi Pakhwada Awards, 2019, to employees of the Department of Consumer Affairs here, an official statement said.

The minister mentioned that great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose favoured the adoption of Hindi as the national language. They felt that Hindi has the potential to replace English in India as it is most widely used and easily understood, he said.

"Paswan urged all officials and employees to promote Hindi and use it as much as possible in their day to day affairs," the statement said. He suggested that there should be a cell which can ensure that all the work in the ministry is being done/translated in Hindi.

Paswan urged officials to use simple Hindi instead of the complicated one as it becomes difficult to understand. The minister released a compilation of poems in Hindi with the theme ‘Betiyaan’ written by Department of Consumer Affairs Joint Director for Official Language Yashpal Sharma.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava emphasised on the importance of usage of Hindi in official work.

