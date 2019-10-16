WEGoT raises USD 2 mn seed funding

WEGoT, a startup offering integrated water management solutions, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 14.2 crore) in seed funding, led by GoFrugal, Shyam Shekar from iThought, and Brigade Enterprises Ltd. Other leading investors included Vibhu Natarajan (Director at Grotech Landscapes), Rajagopal S from Entrust, Joydeep Ponugoti (Manbhum Constructions) and Promod Kumar, a statement said.

"This capital infusion will be used predominantly to strengthen its Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled product portfolio, scale its presence in India. The company also plans to invest in recruitment and hopes to double its employee base in the next 6-months for R&D, and sales and marketing," it added. The solution is subscription-based, wherein the company gives the product free and users pay a monthly fee of Rs 149 (residential)/20 paise per sq ft (Commercial) apart from installation charges.

Bare Anatomy raises USD 500k in seed round from Sauce.vc Haircare start-up Bare Anatomy on Wednesday said it has secured USD 500,000 in seed funding from Sauce, a consumer-centric venture capital fund.

With this strategic partnership and a robust outlook, the personalised data-driven company will augment its R&D labs, strengthen marketing and technology, a statement said. Bare Anatomy was incepted early this year by Rohit Chawla, Sifat Khurana and Vimal Bhola.

"We plan to grow the R&D activities to drive innovations in customized beauty segment. We'll invest in modernization of our R&D lab to deliver safe and effective products to our customers which are at par with the European safety standards," Vimal Bhola, co-founder and R&D head at Bare Anatomy, said.

* Fynd launches direct-to-retail solution; aims to on-board 60,000 retailers

Reliance-backed Fynd on Wednesday said it has launched Uniket, a direct-to-retail solution that will enable shopkeepers in tier II and III cities to grow their business by getting direct access to a brand's inventory and the flexibility to buy anytime, anywhere. Through Uniket, Fynd will also provide the shopkeepers with their own free website and app with selling capability of over 50,000 styles from over 50 brands, a statement said.

"Through Fynd Store, we are already able to help organized retail stores in metro cities get extra visibility and drive sales. With Uniket, our aim is to tap the unorganized retail market, support shopkeepers and offer seamless shopping experience to customers across the country," Fynd co-founder Harsh Shah said. The company has on-boarded over 6,500 stores for Uniket. In the next six months, it plans to add over 60,000 stores.

