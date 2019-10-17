NCRTC Rolls Out Wrench SmartProject as Their Common Data Environment in Record Time

Wrench Solutions, the global providers of integrated project and information management solutions for the engineering and construction industry, today announced the Go Live of Wrench SmartProject on Phase 1 of NCRTC's Regional Rapid Transit System.

The Regional Rapid Transit System is a critical project in India from The National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited, a joint venture of Government of India and participative State Governments. The estimated investment for the 3 corridors is valued at US$15 billion, Phase 1 is across Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Panipat, and Delhi-Alwar. Wrench SmartProject, the cloud and mobile-enabled system, will be the Common Data Environment platform for exchanging and managing the design data and all information between all the project stakeholders of these projects from design phase to the asset handover phase of the project.

The Delhi-Meerut corridor is the first corridor in Phase 1 and is expected to reach completion by 2023-2024. The detail design consultants are Systra and Egis from France, Ayesa from Spain is the expert consultant, NCRTC is the Client, and all the construction contractors will collaborate using Wrench SmartProject. The 3D BIM models, drawings, purchase specifications, correspondences, RFI's, inspection requests, etc., will be maintained in Wrench Smartproject cloud servers and exchanged as per the quality management workflow process with its complete audit trail and history. All the reports for monitoring these transactions will also be automatically generated in the system. Based on their access levels, all stakeholders will have access to information in real-time over the internet to help them execute their work from anywhere.

"We are proud that NCRTC chose Wrench SmartProject for the RRTS project This go-live signals the first step in what we hope will be a brighter future for India's infrastructure industry," said Manesh Alias, COO Wrench Solutions.

