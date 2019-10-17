Apex Professional University (APU) to Host National Seminar on 'Human Rights: Prospects and Challenges'

The countdown to the national seminar on human rights, prospects and challenges has been initiated. Apex Professional University (APU) proudly announces that it is hosting a national seminar on 'Human Rights: Prospects and Challenges', on October 18, 2019. It is organized by the School of Law And Juridical Sciences, APU. The venue will be the picturesque Multipurpose Hall, located at the Science Block, APU in the lovely city of Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. This seminar is the centre of attraction among the seven sisters of the North East. The mega event will witness students, experts, and academicians from all over India, attending on a large scale.

The man behind this creative idea, Hon'ble Chancellor of APU, Acharya Dhanwant Singh, a certified Vastu Professional, and Founder & Chairman, APU will be the icon of inspiration. The Hon'ble Chief Guest on this auspicious occasion will be Smt. Jaweplu Chai, District and Sessions Judge, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. Dr. Baharul Islam, Head, School of Law and Juridical Science will start the proceedings with the welcome speech. This will be followed by the inaugural address, by the chief guest.

According to Acharya Dhanwant Singh, "Concepts like tolerance, diversity, and attachment need to be vitalized in the present socio-political scenarios." The national seminar is a significant platform set by APU, for students and experts in India to analyze discrimination and human rights prospects, challenges and violations. APU always believes in taking initiative, spreading messages towards public awareness causes and make pan-India presence.

The national seminar will be delivered by the experts, like Dr. Romeo Dupak, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, J N College, Pasighat, will express views on 'Human Rights of Indigenous People'. Jaya Tasung Moyong, General Secretary, Women against Social Evils (WASE), and Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Arunachal Pradesh, will talk on 'Human Rights of Children'. Advocate Denzing Sonowal, Advocate of the Retainer Advocate District Legal Service Authority, Pasighat, will convey his thoughts regarding 'Human Rights of the Aged and Disabled Persons'. Mr. Asinto Pangge, President of the North East Human Rights Organization, (NEHRO), Guwahati, will end the session by giving his thoughts on 'Role of NGO's in Advocacy for Human Rights'.

The national seminar will end, when Prof (Major) Ashok Kumar, Vice-Chancellor APU, will distribute the certificates to all the participants and Vote of thanks will be offered by Ms Karishma Handique, Organizing secretary, Notional Seminar, APU. The mega event will end with the national anthem.

