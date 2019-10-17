Make your home festival-ready with a personal loan for home renovation from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers a collateral-free personal loan for home improvement on flexible terms to customers looking to get their houses renovated and ready for the festive season. Borrowers can benefit from a quick loan disbursal and use the finances to redo exteriors, remodel rooms, upgrade appliances and revamp interiors. All they need to do is meet the simple eligibility criteria, submit minimal documents and apply via a pre-approved offer.

Here's how a personal loan for home improvement will help you finance your home renovation expenses easily and quickly: Unsecured loans for end-to-end renovation

Bajaj Finserv offers substantial financing, which is enough to bring all home-renovation expenses under one umbrella. All this comes without the need for any collateral. Customers can purchase new furniture and interior fittings, redo entranceways, landscape gardens, remodel living and dining areas, paint and redecorate the bedroom and bring home modern appliances without stepping out of budget. Further, with a high loan amount approved, you can hire an interior designer to plan things to perfection. Exterior and interior revamp add a degree of grandeur to the season's celebrations. With ample financing available, customers can make the most of the seasonal deals on home furnishings, furniture, appliances and more to give their homes a festive touch without hassle.

Flexible terms and facilities for every budget and need Customers can choose to repay the amount borrowed over a flexible tenor ranging up to 60 months. If major renovations are on the cards, borrowers can select a long tenor and thus, by splitting repayment over a greater number of months, keep their cash outflow in check. Customers can also pick a short tenor, in case their debt outgo is within bounds and thus, limit their net interest payments.

Home renovation needs tend to take unexpected turns and unforeseen work may call for additional financing. Bajaj Finserv helps borrowers obtain the convenience of instant funding by allowing customers to avail the flexi-loan facility. With this feature, individuals can withdraw finances from their overall sanction on the go, without needing to make fresh applications. Interest is incurred only on the amount utilised and borrowers can part-prepay finances when they have excess funds. 24-hour disbursals and pre-approved offers for instant financing

To obtain financing, customers need to fulfil only the simple eligibility criteria and produce the necessary KYC and financial documents. Once the loan application is approved, the finances are disbursed to the applicant's account in just 24 hours. Speedy financing is the key to get your home festival-ready without any delay and Bajaj Finserv allows customers to check their pre-approved loan to expedite proceedings and avail a loan on customised terms. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read: Versa Networks Announces Major Success Milestones: 200K VNF Software Licenses, 1,000 Enterprise Customers, 100 Service Provider Partners

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)