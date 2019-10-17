Lavelle Networks Recognized in Intel Network Builders Winners Circle for Acceleration of Network Transformation

BANGALORE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a member of the Intel Network Builders ecosystem, Lavelle Networks has contributed to the acceleration of network transformation by working closely with Intel and their ecosystem. For these contributions, Intel has recognize Lavelle Networks in its Winner's Circle Program as Partner.

The Winner's Circle Awards were announced on Oct 14th during the Intel Network Builders Summit, in conjunction with the SDN NFV World Congress, in The Hague, Netherlands. The 2019 Winners' Circle Awards recognize industry leaders that are working closely with Intel to develop the next-generation of network solutions.

Network infrastructure transformation enables a diverse range of services for communications service providers and enterprises. Network transformation can only deliver on its promise of new business potential through technical innovation. The Intel® Network Builders program is committed to supporting their partners' innovations.

Shyamal Kumar Chief Executive Officer at Lavelle Networks said, "The team at Lavelle Networks brings more than a decade of experience in cutting-edge high speed network software design on Intel processors and we look forward to the immense opportunities the Intel platforms enable in the huge market ahead for Edge Networking in 5G and IoT."

The opportunity of 5G/IoT in the market will depend on an automated and dynamic networking solution capable of meeting demands of next generation network technologies and infrastructure. And this needs the DNA of SDN architecture to succeed.

Lavelle Networks builds highly scalable software defined networking platforms, with an established pedigree in leading SD-WAN class of edge networking. These SDN platforms are solving the biggest access problem for enterprises, using the right technology architecture which is future proof. ScaleAOn SD-WAN by Lavelle Networks is one of India's bestselling SD-WAN platform today. Its software scale, ability to handle the most complex and diverse set of network access interfaces, and a 360 degree focus on policies and not network protocols make it stand out against the other SD-WAN solutions in the market.

About Lavelle Networks

Lavelle Networks accelerates networks for the digital economy by offering software defined networking solutions that solve the biggest challenges in the WAN for distributed enterprises. With a 100% software defined architecture, the solution enables seamless network experience, ensuring enterprises in turn are empowered to deliver the best customer experience at the branch. Lavelle Networks SD-WAN solutions are designed for enterprises that are using, or plan to use hybrid WAN or cloud applications and are on the path to digital transformation. For more information reach us at www.lavellenetworks.com. PWR PWR

