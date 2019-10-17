International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Morgan Stanley profit beats estimates on bond trading strength

Reuters New York
Updated: 17-10-2019 17:33 IST
Morgan Stanley profit beats estimates on bond trading strength

Image Credit: Flickr

Morgan Stanley beat estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, buoyed by higher revenue from bond trading and M&A advisory fees. Net income attributable to the company rose marginally to $2.17 billion, or $1.27 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.11 billion, or $1.17 per share, a year ago.

Net revenue inched up to $10 billion from $9.9 billion. Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.11 per share on revenue of $9.6 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Morgan Stanley's shares were up nearly 4% in premarket trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019