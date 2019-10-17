IIFT completes summer placements; average stipend at Rs 2 lakh per month

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), under the commerce ministry, said Thursday it has completed summer placements for its 2019-21 batch with an average stipend of Rs 2 lakh per month. "The largest ever batch at IIFT was placed across 96 companies. The highest stipend offered was Rs 3,20,000. This year the number of companies with an average stipend of over Rs 2,00,000 has increased by 46 per cent," it said in a statement.

It said in this placement, 42 new brands have visited the institute for the first time. Candidates got placed in several sectors including financial services and insurance.

In the sales and marketing domain, FMCGs led the recruitment with the likes of Dabur, Google, Haldirams, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, HUL, ITC, L’Oréal, Tata Global Beverages made several offers to the batch, it said. Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, BAJAJ Auto, BMW, Capegemini, Hero Motorcorp, L&T, RPG, Tata Consultancy Service, and Wipro also offered a variety of roles in the sales and marketing domain.

“We are grateful to our old and new recruiters for their continued support and faith in IIFT and its students," Manoj Pant, Director, IIFT, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)