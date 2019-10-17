International Development News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on Brexit deal, earnings cheer

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 17-10-2019 19:10 IST
Image Credit: pixbay.com

U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, as worries over geopolitics eased after Britain struck a preliminary last-minute deal with the European Union, with sentiment also boosted by upbeat earnings from Netflix and Morgan Stanley.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.40 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 27,032.38.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.08 points, or 0.37%, at 3,000.77. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.73 points, or 0.65%, to 8,176.91 at the opening bell.

COUNTRY : United States
