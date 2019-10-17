SCHOTT enters the Indian mobile market by supplying vivo's premium phones with Xensation(r) high performance cover glass

With the launch of vivo's latest NEX 3 smart phone, the German specialty glass maker is bringing its most innovative cover glass Xensation® Up in vivo's high-end smartphone. SCHOTT has successfully developed this new high-performing cover glass that increases the likelihood of a phone surviving drops. The recently unveiled Xensation® Up has been recognized as one of the most durable and reliable glass cover types currently available worldwide.

Tests of the new cover glass demonstrate superior set drop performance, which means that high-end, premium range smart phones can survive drops from twice the height as those protected by the most commonly used lithium aluminosilicate glass (LAS glass) cover glasses in the market. The quality of display screen is becoming one of the major concerns amongst smart phone consumers today. According to a recent survey, close to one-third of all smart phone users have experienced cracked screens as the most common type of damage, forcing them to replace screens.

Xensation® Up is the latest premium material in SCHOTT's Xensation® portfolio, establishing a leading line up of smart phone cover glass options. The portfolio matches 'Made in Germany' technical innovation with the processing power of today's leading manufacturers. "We are very proud to enter India with yet another product portfolio that comes with decades of research and development. For the Xensation® range of materials, we've observed a wide range of experiences of smart phone users and understood the market demand for high performance displays and durable glass surfaces," said Dr Lutz Klippe, Head of Product Group Cover Glass at SCHOTT.

"At SCHOTT, we were successful in merging our innovations and the challenging demands. We were able to develop a new, high performance material in the form of products such as the all new Xensation® Up cover glass. Indian smart phone users, like those around the world, expect their phones to be protected from accidental drops and screen breakages and we are extremely happy to bring this unique product to them," he added. "At vivo, our constant endeavour is to enhance customer experience by bringing the right mix of meaningful yet innovative technologies that are most relevant for Indian consumers. The mid and premium mobile segments in India demand a differentiated offering at competitive prices. With a legacy of 130 years, SCHOTT's illustrious experience in engineering and making specialty glass will help us in delivering an impressive smartphone screen experience, for the vivo Z1x and V17Pro consumers," said Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, vivo India.

Indian smart phone users can now experience the Xensation® Up high performance cover glass, introduced last month through vivo's latest high end vivo V17 Pro. Consumers will get an impressive smart phone screen experience with a screen-to-body ratio of 99.6 percent, while remaining extremely light-weight. Most recently, vivo launched its range of premium smart phones, vivo V17 Pro and vivo Z1X in India, which use the Xensation® Up and Xensation® 3D cover glasses respectively.

India is the second largest mobile phone market in the world with over 600 million users, which could grow further to be on par with China in the coming years. There is now an increasing demand for high-end smart phones in India, with a study indicating that more than 50 per cent of urban Indians are planning new smart phone purchases in an average span of 6 months. About 60 per cent of this demand is being led by Indian millennials. "With international smart phone makers bringing in futuristic inventions like 'waterfall displays', technology savvy Indian millennials would want the best specs to be available on their phones too without compromising on the screen quality and durability. We would like to cater to this market by offering the latest SCHOTT Xensation® cover glass solutions to global manufactures for their next generation smart phones," added Dr Klippe.

SCHOTT's unique glass composition stems from more than 130 years' experience in engineering and making specialty glass, resulting in one of the most robust and reliable cover glass products available today. SCHOTT was the first company to introduce lithium aluminosilicate glass (LAS) as a cover glass for mobile phones. Its founder, Otto Schott, was the first to document the addition of lithium to a glass mixture as part of his wide-ranging experiments that eventually led to the invention of technical glass in the year 1879. The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Seraphim Communications LLP-New Delhi. ANI takes no editorial responsibility for the same. (ANI)

