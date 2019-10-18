Dean Buchanan to leave NZME on 29 Nov after 6-year work

Dean Buchanan, Group Director Entertainment, will leave NZME on 29 November. He has led the strategy, successful integration and execution of NZME's entertainment channels across radio, publishing magazines, digital, social and video.

Dean said "I came to New Zealand 6 years ago with a mission to relaunch the radio brands and that started with hiring Fletch, Vaughan, and Megan to ZM. Since then we have changed up every major show on every brand, attracting many of New Zealand's highest-profile and favorite personalities. With some of our best radio ratings in years in the commercial demos, it's time to move on.

"When APN and TRN merged to form New Zealand Media and Entertainment, I also loved picking up the world of publishing, especially working with the likes of Shayne Currie and the editors and enjoyed spearheading the redesign of the BeWell and Viva Magazines. The readership growth of the magazines, including Travel and TimeOut has been phenomenal and I've loved every moment of it".

Michael Boggs, CEO NZME, said "Dean can be proud of his time at NZME. Dean's energy and enthusiasm are unparalleled and having a brand champion like Dean at the executive table is invaluable for a CEO. I wish him well in his next adventures".

Dean said "it's rare to have the opportunity to go out on top and look forward to the next challenge. I was lucky enough to put together a very special team across multiple channels, who have had a great year and more importantly, are set up for an exciting 2020 and beyond."