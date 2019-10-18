Strategic Agreement Signed by Evergrande and Pininfarina for a New Range of Electric Vehicles

TURIN, Italy, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A strategic agreement for the design development of a new range of products has been signed at the Evergrande headquarters in Shenzen, China, by Pininfarina CEO Silvio Angori and Hui Kayan, Chairman of Evergrande Group. This agreement is in addition to the ongoing contract for the design development of different models.

Main goal of the strategic cooperation between Pininfarina and Evergrande Group is to jointly design and develop new products with strong character reflecting advanced and original design by making use of Pininfarina's relevant expertise in the field of whole vehicle development, its R&D capabilities and resources, as well as the existing resources of Evergrande.

"The purpose of our cooperation," said Hui Kayan, "is for Evergrande to become the most innovative, competitive and sustainable manufacturer of new energy vehicles in the world. We cannot think at a better partner than Pininfarina for designing a new range of beautiful and innovative models for car brand Hengchi. Together we will explore the expansion of our cooperation beyond this agreement, in the future."

"We are honoured and proud of starting this long-term cooperation with Evergrande," said Silvio Angori. "We are matching their vision, who is willing to work with the international community to speed up innovations of NEV technologies. We strongly believe that our cooperation will be successful, will help the development of the new mobility, in somehow will help to build a clean world and contribute to shape the future for humanity."

In China, Evergrande has smart luxury factories in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Tianjin and Shenyang, which use the best equipment and production technologies in the world, providing a strong guarantee for the mass production of the entire range of its 'Hengchi' NEV brand.

Just a few weeks ago Evergrande Group's Chairman and his team came to Pininfarina headquarters in Cambiano, Turin, where he met Chairman Paolo Pininfarina, Silvio Angori and top executives. Goal of the visit was a preliminary discussion on joint future projects and a design review about the new models that Pininfarina is currently developing for Evergrande.

