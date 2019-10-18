International Development News
JSW Steel raises Rs 2,000-cr via NCDs

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 18-10-2019 14:09 IST
JSW Steel raises Rs 2,000-cr via NCDs

JSW Steel on Friday said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of non convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. According to a source, the company has raised fresh funds of around Rs 2,000 crore from 10-year bonds from LIC at 8.79 per cent payable semi-annually.

The Sajjan Jindal-led company has allotted NCDs having a rate of 8.79 per cent, of Rs 10 lakh face value each, aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore on private placement basis, according to a regulatory filing. The proceeds would be used for meeting long-term working capital requirements, refinancing existing debt, general corporate purpose and ongoing capital expenditure.

