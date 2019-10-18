Reliance Jio adds 84.45 lakh subscribers in August: TRAI

Reliance Jio added over 84.45 lakh mobile subscribers in August, witnessing the highest monthly growth rate of nearly 2.5 per cent in comparison to other operators. Jio's total subscriber base now stands at 34.82 crore, according to data released on Friday by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Vodafone Idea lost 49.56 lakh subscribers during the month, bringing its subscriber base down to 37.5 crore. Bharti Airtel reported 5.61 lakh customers exiting its network, pulling down its subscriber base to 32.79 crore. Government-owned BSNL and MTNL posted 2.15 lakh and 6,701 subscribers respectively leaving its network, TRAI data added.

In August, 48.6 lakh subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 44.7 crore at the end of July to 452.26 million at the end of August since the implementation of MNP. As on August 31, private access service providers held 89.78 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers while BSNL and MTNL had a market share of only 10.22 per cent.

Of the total wireless subscribers (117 crore), 97 crore were active on the date of peak VLR in August. The proportion of active wireless subscribers was 82.85 per cent of the total wireless subscriber base. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 5-Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)