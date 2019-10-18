IntelliStay Hotels Pvt Ltd (IHPL) Launch the iStay Hotels Brand With a 92 Room Flagship Property at Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad

- Operate 5 Hotels now under the brand in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Raipur.

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliStay Hotels Pvt Ltd. (IHPL) in association with Sai Srinivasa Hospitaity Group recently launched a new hotel, the iStay Hotels, Hi-Tech City on Friday, 18th October 2019, in Hyderabad. The iStay Hotels Hi-Tech City is the flagship property of the iStay Hotels brand curated from the learning and development of the first two prototype properties in Mumbai and Raipur. The property holds multi categories of rooms such as i Cube, i Comfort, i Classic. It even comprises of i-Work- a fun and vibrant co-working space, i-Meet- a conference room and i-Celebrate, a banqueting and conferencing facility.

"The iStay Hotels brand is a forward thinking, lifestyle economy hotel brand that speaks with its design elements and cues. We have seen the space being sliced and diced with narrow definitions like co-working, co-living, student accommodation etc. The launch of this property presents the iStay Hotels brand as 'Live Play and Work' template that guests can use according to their preferences. We have 5 hotels now up and running in October and we will scale the brand up significantly next year. The guest here wants to experience things with a dash of popular culture and community. This is reflected in the design, facilities, music moods, menus, common areas and 'insta' opportunities," said Prashanth Aroor, CEO, IHPL.

The unconventional rooms still offer a choice of amenities with essential services. These rooms at iStay Hotels, feature TV sets with premium programming, comfy beds, some have cosy reading corners, fast Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast, in-room mini bar, and a brewing station for coffees and teas. Along with this, visitors will have access to a range of lifestyle amenities, including a fully-functional gym, community spaces to lounge, read, work, relax and unwind with fellow travellers and even the shared work space for those with work-on-the-go.

iStay Hotels Hi-Tech City offers up MoXa Kitchen, a personalized dining experience where travellers can come and feast on a variety of cuisines ranging from local delicacies to delectable International fare. Just what one would need to keep them going through the day.

With the launch of this property alongside the opening of the iStay Hotels in Jubilee Hills the count of hotels under IHPL will cross 25, and 25 more properties are in projects across India. 10 of these hotels are scheduled to be opened by March 2020 with a targeted 50 operating hotels by the same time next year with 2500+ keys in operations. iStay Hotels are now operating at Hi-Tech City and Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Andheri MIDC in Mumbai, Infantry Road in Bangalore, Raipur Jn at Raipur and the existing Mango Hotels of the chain at Rajajinagar Metro in Bangalore and Nagpur Jn in Nagpur are also under conversion to the iStay Hotels brand.

IHPL aims to continue attaining market share across India on its strong brand portfolio and personalized services to the guests. With this new template, iStay Hotels will let IHPL keep up with the modern day traveller for the perfect (un)hotel experience suited for even the most discerning guest. Built on the four platforms of Stay Local, Stay Social, Stay Fueled and Stay MyWay, bound under the proposition of Stay Sharp, Stay Happy, the brand is set to shake up the hotel space at the bottom of the pyramid with a potential scalability to 250 micro markets across India.

About IntelliStay Hotels Pvt. Ltd. (IHPL)

IntelliStay Hotels is an integrated hotel management enterprise of Apodis Hotels and Resorts Ltd., which is promoted by PRAMA. IHPL manages 25 hotels and resorts in India under four brands i.e. Apodis Collection - a premier upscale resort brand; Mango Hotels & Suites SELECT, an Upper Mid-scale brand, Mango Hotels & Suites a mid-scale brand; and iStay Hotels, a young lifestyle economy brand. IHPL also operates 30 restaurants at these hotels under the brands MoXa All Day, KalpaVriXa Vegetarian, X-cite Lounge, Xcuse Bar and X-tra Grab N Go. The company also operates 20 event spaces at these 25 hotels.

About Tripborn.com (TRRB)

Tripborn.com [TripBorn Inc. - NASDAQ (TRRB)] is the revolutionary and influential e-Market place platform in the travel, Fin-Tech and Logistics space. Using web and mobile technology, TRRB is a scalable platforms for real-world applications. Not only is TRRB the first of its kind, but its most effectively managed last mile provider in the industry. Tripborn - B2B's travel service is a single point of access for vital travel products, available via the Internet 24/7 to agents in the field.

About PRAMA

PRAMA is engaged in the business of investing in, owning, managing and operating hotels and related activities, such as food services, under the Apodis brand across India. PRAMA, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Apodis Foods & Brands and IntelliStay Hotels, owns emerging and leading budget hotel brands including Mango Hotels, Mango Suites, Mango Hotels Select, Mango Suites Select, iStay Hotels and Apodis Collection, which are presently spread across 21 cities in India under its IntelliStay Hotels vertical with 25 hotels in Operations.

