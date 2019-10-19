Shibani Kashyap performs at day two of HCFI's 26th Perfect Health Mela

New Delhi, [India] Oct 19, (ANI/NewsVoir): The Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI), a leading national non-profit organization committed to making India a healthier and disease-free nation, raised awareness on the importance of personal and fabric hygiene on the second day of its annual flagship event, the 26th Perfect Health Mela. The events on this day included the National Harmony and Eco-Festival, and the National Youth Fest. The Mela is being organized at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi from the 18th - 20th October 2019. Thousands of school and college students participated in the events.

Among the various activities organized during the day were choreography, skit, painting, collage making, instrumental fusion melodies, slogan and poster making, and model demonstration. Most of the day's activities were centered on themes such as personal hygiene, harm reduction, fitness, and exercise. The highlight of the day was a musical Bollywood night by famous singer Shibani Kashyap and the Dandiya night by Lok Utsav. Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, KK Aggarwal, President, Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI), and President, CMAAO, said, "Through the Perfect Health Mela, HCFI has constantly endeavored to develop engaging and consumer-driven modules that can help educate masses on the importance of health. And what better way can there be than starting at a young age. Educating children right at the outset about basic aspects of health such as hygiene is important for the nation's future. They must also be taught about the dangers of smoking, obesity, unhealthy eating, and lack of physical activity as well as harm reduction. I am happy to see participation by children in such large numbers."

Adding to this, Sumit Khosla, Sr. GM Marketing, Fena (P) Ltd. said, "Good Hygiene is one of the most important aspects of staying healthy and disease-free. It is crucial to educate children right from the onset about basic hand-washing techniques, the importance of wearing clean and washed clothes to keep germs away and the role of proper cleaning of utensils so that they are germ-free. We are very happy to participate in Perfect Health Mela and contribute towards making India a healthier nation as our Motto is We Care For Your Hygiene." A one-of-its-kind spiritual inter-faith conference on Harm Reduction was also organized on this day and comprised eminent dharma gurus as speakers. Panelists shared their valuable insights and enlightened the audience with their rich experience and knowledge.

Addressing the gathering Shibani Kashyap, renowned singer said, "I have been a part of the Perfect Health Mela since the last few years and every time, the event has been unique, entertaining, and informative. I congratulate Dr. Aggarwal and the HCFI team for conceptualizing this one-of-a-kind event that uses entertainment as a means of creating awareness on relevant health topics." Giving his views, A K Merchant, National Trustee cum Secretary, Lotus Temple & Bahai Community of India said, "I am glad to be a part of this large-scale event which not only entertains but also educates people on some very relevant health issues. Harm reduction is one of the only ways to ensure that we stay free of diseases and this must be inculcated right from childhood."

Sharing her thoughts Veena Aggarwal - Vice President HCFI & Country Chairperson Women Holistic Health & Wellness, All Ladies League said, "Dancing is one of the healthiest ways to stay fit as it boosts both physical and mental wellbeing. Doing Garba is an excellent way to lose weight, make new friends, improve flexibility and just de-stress. I thank everyone at Lok Utsav for helping organize such a spectacular evening and Shibani for joining us and helping make the evening a memorable one." Apart from free medical checkups for all visitors, there is also an effort towards assessing people's Happiness Index this year. A special campaign on the benefits of saline nasal drops during the Diwali season to combat ill effects of pollution was also launched in association with Nasivion S. Saline drops are a safe solution for dry and stuffy noses and can help improve nasal hygiene and are safe to be used in all age groups including kids.

In its 26th edition, Mela is being organized by HCFI jointly with the Dept. of Health Delhi Government, DST, and other government departments. Supporting the event are leading brands including personal and fabric hygiene brand Fena, restaurant chain Imperfecto, educational institute Ansal University, medical device company Medtronic, Coca Cola, LIC and other organizations. Started in 1993, the Perfect Health Mela caters to people from all age groups and all walks of life. It showcases activities across categories such as health education seminars, check-ups, entertainment programmes, lifestyle exhibitions, lectures, workshops, and competitions. Over 200 organizations attend the event each year including state and central government entities, PSUs, and leading corporates. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

