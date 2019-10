A fire in a canal carrying waste from Iran's Abadan oil refinery was brought under control on Sunday, state media reported. "The refinery's fire department contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to other units," state broadcaster IRIB said on its website.

Also Read: 6 drown as SUV plunges into canal in Telangana

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)