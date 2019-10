BRIEF-Thomson Reuters Corp Says Board Fully Supportive Of CEO Jim Smith And His Management Team

Thomson Reuters Corp: * RESPONDS TO MEDIA REPORTS THAT AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM HAS BEEN RETAINED TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* BOARD IS FULLY SUPPORTIVE OF JIM SMITH AND HIS MANAGEMENT TEAM * BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONSIDERS SUCCESSION PLANNING AND BENCHMARKING FOR ALL KEY EXECUTIVES A MATTER OF GOOD GOVERNANCE

* BOARD AND MANAGEMENT CONTINUOUSLY ASSESS INTERNAL CANDIDATES AND WORK WITH SEARCH FIRMS TO SCAN EXTERNAL MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

