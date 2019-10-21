Praxian Global announces the opening of a New Office in Gurugram

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Praxian Global, the next-gen technology-led management consulting, analytics and market research firm, opens a new office in Gurugram, taking the total number of its worldwide offices to five. Through this expansion, Praxis is focused on growth, and serving its broadening client base in the region with some key clients in the financial services, internet and e-commerce, and healthcare segments. The new facility in Delhi-NCR will enable broader coverage for existing clients and deeper coordination with industry bodies for the company.

"Opening our largest office in Delhi-NCR is a testament to a promising growth and business expansion in the region. The new office is livelier, tech-enabled, and provides a collaborative workspace for our employees, enabling us to serve clients better," said Madhur Singhal, Managing Director, Praxis Global Alliance. "Its location will give us access to a very large pool of expert talent to fuel the continued growth of Praxian Global and our associated brands Praxis Global Alliance, PraxDigital, PGA Labs, and PGA Talent. I want to thank all our clients, employees, domain leaders and suppliers for believing in us and helping us deliver Superior Outcomes for brands globally," he added.

Praxis has built an extensive presence across the country with key offices in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Singapore solving the toughest business problems with practical solutions, for clients across 15 key business verticals. With this new office, the company is set to explore newer avenues of expansion in people, projects, and potential. "The expansion we have been able to achieve is remarkable. Our employees' obsession with quality has multiplied the purpose of delivering increased momentum for our clients. Our flexible and practical approach has been helping us deliver the business advisory of the future, which is more practical and quickly-actionable," said Aryaman Tandon, Director, and Head of PGA Labs.

As the industry's premier knowledge solutions provider, and one of the fastest-growing consulting and market research firms in India, Praxian Global's goal is to empower its clients take control of their digital futures by illuminating what's next. "We are delighted to be in our new, smart facility. Praxis is growing fast and the team is committed to go beyond traditional strategy consulting and offer #digital2030 advisory to clients. With our future-ready, agile capabilities in tech transformation, design thinking, change management, sustainability, and performance improvement, this expansion further enhances our operational efficiencies," said Parul Singh, Head of Marketing, Praxis Global Alliance.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)