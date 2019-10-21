Aireon Data Successfully Integrated With Atech SAGITARIO System

Aireon and Atech Negocios em Tecnologias S/A announced today that space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data has been successfully integrated into SAGITARIO, Atech's Air Traffic Control (ATC) automation platform, utilized by Brazilian Department of Airspace Control (DECEA).

SAGITARIO fuses space-based ADS-B data with other surveillance sources, like ground-based ADS-B, radar and Multilateration (MLAT). This can provide Atech customers, like DECEA, complete air traffic control, gate-to-gate from origin to destination airport. As of today, Atech has validated system applicability in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) center environment, adhering to standards and recommended practices established by The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), EUROCONTROL, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This integration is the successful outcome of collaboration between Aireon and Atech. In November 2018, Aireon and Atech announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to incorporate Aireon's space-based ADS-B data into a broad suite of Atech's products.

Atech CEO, Edson Carlos Mallaco, stated, "Innovation is the core of both Atech and Aireon, and this integration project provides air navigation services around the world with a powerfully unified tool to improve services."

The MOU also included the integration of Aireon's space-based ADS-B data into Atech's SIGMA and SKYFLOW Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) platforms. This has also been completed, allowing users the possibility of enhanced long-range flow management and cross-border traffic analysis. Aireon's global coverage will help these platforms compute capacity and demand for pre-tactical situational awareness and improve collaborative decision making in the region.

"This integration can enhance collaborative decision making among countries with neighboring flight information regions," said Aireon CEO Don Thoma. "We are glad to partner with Atech to create the ability to deploy Aireon's space-based ADS-B data to improve situational awareness and air traffic management environments around the world."

Through their broad suite of air traffic management tools, Atech, an Embraer Group company, provides mission-critical decision support to leading ANSPs, many of which are Aireon's ANSP customers.

"We are in the beginning stages, but we are thrilled to watch leading ANSPs, such as AAI and DECEA, benefit from this capability we are bringing to market with Atech," said Thoma.

About Aireon LLC

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), Enav, NATS and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

About Atech

Atech is responsible for the evolution of systems that control almost 100% of Brazilian airspace as well as being part of the few companies in the world capable of implementing, providing and integrating this type of solution with its own technology. Consolidated in the ATM market, Atech brings together total business knowledge and skills built up over years of experience to provide a complete suite of solutions for managing and controlling airspace, from landing to landing, safely, efficiently and optimally. For more information please visit www.atech.com.br.

