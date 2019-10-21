International Development News
Orient Cement Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 7.70 cr

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 21-10-2019 19:29 IST
Orient Cement on Monday reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 7.70 crore in the second quarter ended September 2019. The CK Birla Group firm had posted a net loss of Rs 16.74 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's total income fell 7.82 per cent to Rs 519.13 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 563.23 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses also fell to Rs 529.91 crore as compared with Rs 588.92 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

