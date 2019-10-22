Nippon Express (India) Strongly Promotes CSR Activities

Full-fledged Launch of Social Contribution Activities by Employees and Company- Nippon Express (India) Private Ltd. (hereinafter "NE India"), an Indian subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has fully launched social contribution activities for local communities in which its employees can participate.

To date, NE India has carried out a variety of social contribution activities such as donating relief aid to areas affected by floods and constructing and donating washroom facilities for schools. In addition, the company has been examining activities in which its employees can participate and "work up a good sweat."

Based on suggestions from employees, the company has designated the fifth Saturdays of the month, which occur several times each year, as a "day for activities," and it started implementing the activities on a company-wide basis in June. Employees are able to participate in the activities as long as doing so does not interfere with their ordinary operations, and the company has introduced a support system to make it easier for employees to participate.

The company's main branches have been holding discussions, and its employees have been independently planning the content of activities. As a result, about 80% of all employees participated in activities on the fifth Saturdays of June and August.

Main activities:

-Visits to orphanages (playing with orphans, cleaning premises, providing meals, donating toys, and planting trees)

-Visits to schools and elderly care facilities (interacting with residents, cleaning premises, and providing chairs, cooking ingredients, etc.)

-Distribution of emergency food in worker housing areas -Participation in local greening events

-Provision of meals, stationery, etc., to children -Blood donations at cancer hospitals

-Clean-up activities in areas around offices, etc.

