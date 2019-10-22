International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 22-10-2019 12:55 IST
FTSE 100 muted as Reckitt slips to over 1-1/2 year low

London's FTSE 100 was little changed on Tuesday as a forecast cut spurred a more than 5% drop in Durex condom maker Reckitt Benckiser, offsetting gains made by oil majors and miners.

Reckitt fell to its lowest in more than one-and-a-half years after the company cut its sales view for the second time this year, leaving the blue-chip index nearly flat by 0707 GMT. The FTSE 250 was also largely unchanged in early trade, as investors looked to Westminster with reserved optimism for further clarity on the Brexit process.

