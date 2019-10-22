Jubilant FoodWorks net profit falls 3.4 pc to Rs 73 cr

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, Tuesday reported a decline of 3.40 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 72.98 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 75.55 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations was up 12.16 per cent to Rs 998.05 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 889.78 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company's total expenses stood at Rs 890.21 crore as against Rs 782.90 crore, up 13.70 per cent.

JFL Chief Executive Officer Pratik Pota said, "We delivered a strong performance in the second quarter of 2019-20 with a revenue growth of 12.1 per cent and a sequential improvement in margins." He further said the company has stepped up the pace on network expansion, opening 40 new Domino's Pizza stores during the quarter, the highest in the past 15 quarters. "Other emerging growth drivers such as Bangladesh and Hong's Kitchen also recorded a strong performance."

During the quarter, JFL closed 6 restaurants also. As on September 30, JFL was operating 1,283 restaurants across 276 cities.

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks on Tuesday settled at Rs 1,429.90 apiece on the BSE, up 5.22 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)