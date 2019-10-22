Piramal Enterprises shares climb over 8 pc post Q2 results

Shares of Piramal Enterprises on Tuesday climbed over 8 per cent after the company reported 15.33 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 2019. The scrip jumped 7.98 per cent to close at Rs 1,680.50 on the BSE. During the session, it advanced 10.73 per cent to Rs 1,723.50.

On the NSE, it rose 8.38 per cent to close at Rs 1,687.35. The Diversified business company on Monday reported 15.33 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 554.08 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 480.42 crore for the July-September quarter a year-ago, Piramal Enterprises said in a BSE filing. Its total income was up 14.55 per cent to Rs 3,666.24 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,200.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

