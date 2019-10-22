Zensar Tech drops nearly 7 pc on disappointing Q2 earnings

The scrip of Zensar Technologies on Tuesday tumbled nearly 7 per cent after the company posted a 16.1 per cent decline in net profit for the September quarter. The scrip plunged 6.84 per cent to close at Rs 198.75 apiece on the BSE. During the day, the stock nosedived 9.53 per cent to touch its 52-week low at Rs 193.

On the NSE, it tumbled 5.39 per cent to close at Rs 199.95 apiece. Zensar Technologies on Monday posted a 16.1 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 79.9 crore for the September quarter.

It had posted a profit of Rs 95.2 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement. Its revenue, however, grew 13.3 per cent to Rs 1,072.3 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 946.5 crore in the same period last year, it added.

