Wendt India 2Qtr standalone net at Rs 4.31 cr Chennai, Oct 22 (PTI): Wendt India, a Murugappa Group company, on Tuesday said it recorded a standalone Profit After Tax of Rs 4.31 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2019. The company had clocked standalone net profits at Rs 4.46 crore during the corresponding period last year.

For the half year ending September 30, 2019, standalone net profits was Rs 8.16 crore as against Rs 8.95 crore registered in the last fiscal. The standalone total income for the July-September period grew to Rs 40.12 crore from Rs 37.52 crore registered a year ago.

For the six month period ending September 30, 2019 standalone total income was at Rs 76.52 crore from Rs 74.98 crore registered a year ago. Shares of Wendt India ended at Rs 3,024.70 apiece, down by 2.59 per cent over the previous close in the BSE..

