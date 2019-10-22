AAI requests airlines to inform it if aircraft acquisition plans are being changed

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) requested airlines on Tuesday to inform it if there was any change in their aircraft acquisition plans so that it can correspondingly alter its airport infrastructure development projects, according to a senior official. According to an industry estimate, airlines in India have speeded up their aircraft acquisition plans. They will add at least 30 planes till December, of which 20 will be added by the first week of November itself.

"I would like to address IndiGo and other airlines that as and when you change these acquisition plans, please let us know, so that we can also have a course correction where it matters," said Vineet Gulati, Member (Air Navigation Services), AAI, in New Delhi. He was responding to a question on whether adequate airport infrastructure is being developed to absorb the aircraft capacity being added by the airlines.

"As far as airport infrastructure is concerned, for the last three years, we have been in active consultation with all the airlines on their acquisition plans," Gulati said at an event, "Smart Safe Secure Skies", organised by FICCI and French electronics conglomerate Thales. He added that AAI is aware of long-term acquisition plans of airlines but if there is any immediate change in those plans, the authority should be informed.

AAI owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country. "If you are going to import an aircraft, where are you going to park it? That is what we are focusing on. In last three years, we have constructed 400 parking stands. We are on track as far as airport infrastructure is concerned," he added.

Gulati said that even in air navigation services, AAI is well in line, and it would be able to meet all the capacity requirements.

