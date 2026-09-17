Thales Pushes for Global AI Governance Amidst Defense Tech Advancements

Thales, the largest defense technology firm in Europe, issued a call on Thursday for an international framework to control the development of artificial intelligence. During a presentation highlighting cutting-edge war-fighting technology, CEO Patrice Caine emphasized the importance of government oversight in maintaining AI control through technical safeguards.

Caine expressed confidence in the ability to manage AI, noting that the debate transcends technicalities and requires governmental involvement. He stressed the necessity for a globally agreed-upon framework to supplement existing technical guarantees.

The plea for regulation closely follows a statement by Finance Minister Roland Lescure, urging Europe to speed up AI development to reduce dependence on US providers, against a backdrop of ongoing discussion about AI moderation. AI's role in defense continues to grow, with Thales and other European firms introducing AI-enabled systems, while NATO prefers US company Palantir Technologies' solution.