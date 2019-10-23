Brexit tussle bogs down UK midcaps

UK-listed shares with greater domestic exposure slid on Wednesday as lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposed Brexit timetable, though losses were contained as fears of a no-deal departure were firmly out of sight. The FTSE 250 index of midcap firms weakened by 0.4% as at 0706 GMT, marking its second day in the red, while the blue-chip bourse was roughly flat as its exporter stocks were supported by a drop in sterling.

Fresnillo dropped nearly 4% after the precious metals miner forecast annual silver and gold production at the lower end of an already reduced target range, and reported a fall in quarterly output.

