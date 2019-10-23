Celebrate the Joy of festivals With DLF Promenade's Exclusive Diwali Promotions

- Indulge in shopping with exciting gifts and offers on an exclusive range of products at DLF Promenade

NEW DELHI, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the festive season looming ahead, DLF Promenade is all set to roll out one of its kind Diwali Shopping promotions beginning from October 5th, 2019 till October 30th, 2019. Beat the traffic and the hustle to shop at the last hour as the Diwali celebrations start early at DLF Promenade.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Siddhartha Natu, AVP & Center Head, DLF Promenade, said, "With an early onset of Diwali festivities we aim at offering our customers the convenience of travel and time to beat the traffic and rush during this year's festive season. With assured gifts and multiple shopping offers, we hope to make this festive season brighter and more delightful for our customers. Our unique initiative of bridesmaids' exhibition will allow customers access to exclusive variety of modern and traditional wear that one needs for the BFF's wedding. We hope that the offer in association with Dineout give all the more reasons to customers to come and celebrate this festive season with us."

From latest designs to new brands line-up, the mall is offering its customers a wide variety of products to choose and shop from. One lucky winner who shops at the 25-day long Diwali mela at the bridge in the mall, will get to participate in the lucky draw and will get a chance to win a free trip to Dubai. Not only this, to offer its customers the convenience and the real joy to shop, DLF Promenade under its bucket of Diwali Shopping promotions, is offering attractive deals and assured gifts on various shopping slabs.

Customers who shop for INR 15,000 are entitled to assured home décor gifts whereas customers who shop for INR 25,000 are entitled to assured home décor gifts along with a gift voucher of INR 1,000. An assured home décor gift plus a gift voucher worth INR 2,000, a gourmet passport from dineout and an entry to weekly lucky draw to win an air purifier from Dyson are part of the offer for customers who shop for INR 50,000 and above. The customers who would shop for INR 75,000 are entitled to a gift voucher of INR 5,000, along with a gourmet passport from dineout. They also stand a chance to participate in the weekly lucky draw to win gold gift vouchers from Tanishq. Three lucky winners will be gleaming with joy to win Gift vouchers from Tanishq.

To make the shopping experience an immersive one, DLF Promenade is ready to set the mood right for its customers on a high musical note. Enjoy live band performances every day at the bridge.

No festival is complete without a feast and as part of the Bonanza, DLF Promenade has partnered with Dineout. To make the most of it, eat at the participating restaurants and get a flat 40% off from Dineout.

This season comes along with more joys, from festivals to weddings, one can never run out of occasions to shop for DLF Promenade, in its initiative to bring out the best and unique propositions for its customers, is organising its first ever Bridesmaid exhibition, exclusively for the bride's sisters and friends.

Tick-off the wedding shopping list with DLF Promenade and its exciting offers, impressive and varied collection on the Indian outfits. DLF Promenade, in collaboration with Leena Bhushan, is also offering giveaways from its collection of the ethnic brands for the participating customers.

Enjoy the festival of lights around festive décor and let DLF Promenade be the one-stop destination for all the festive and wedding needs.

About DLF Promenade

A mall for the trend-conscious, by the virtue of its offerings, DLF Promenade has earned the distinction of being the city's only fashion destination. The mall caters to customers who are looking for a quality shopping experience coupled with a chic ambience. DLF Promenade not only boasts of some of the best brands in the fashion retail industry, it also offers some rather exclusive value additions. Housed in the mall are Kiddyland - the largest outdoor play area for kids, The Hub - a one of a kind open air lifestyle space comprising cafés, dancing fountain and the city's largest LED screen. With its strong anchors like Zara, Marks & Spencer, PVR Icon Cinemas and the Eat Food Lounge, DLF Promenade completes the mall experience for all its patrons. In addition to its fashion and beauty portfolio, the mall offers a strong mix of Food & Beverage brands. Offering a 360-degree shopping experience, DLF Promenade never fails to offer you your next moment of fashion. PWR

