JSW Steel net profit jumps over 21 pc to Rs 2,536 cr in Sept quarter

JSW Steel on Wednesday reported a 21.51 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,536 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The domestic steel major had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,087 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income dropped to Rs 17,728 crore, compared with Rs 21,608 crore in the year-ago period. However, its total expenses during the quarter fell to Rs 17,025 crore, against Rs 18,583 crore a year ago.

