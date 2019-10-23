Odisha hosts interactive session inviting entrepreneurs to set up food processing units

The Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) organized an interactive session on Food Processing Sector Industries to enlighten potential investors and current stakeholders about the investment opportunities available in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Energy, Industries, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises today said that the Food Processing Sector is one of the most promising sectors in the state of Odisha with a high potential to grow in the future.

With the country's agro and food processing sector expected to reach a size of US $530 billion by 2020, Odisha has been facilitating the creation of an ideal business eco-system to make the state a hub in the eastern region. Odisha is endowed with natural resources, long coastline and favorable climatic conditions for the production of a variety of agri-produce, fruits, vegetables, and marine produce.

Capt. Mishra also invited the industry and entrepreneurs to invest in Odisha. "The government will assist all the investors and industrialist to set up units in the state," he said.

The state's robust, dedicated and entrepreneur-friendly food processing policy and guidelines which make Odisha a favorable destination for investing in the food processing sector were highlighted in the course of the session.

In attendance were Mr. Hemant Sharma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary- Industries & MSME; Ms. Archana Patnaik, Special Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department & Managing Director, Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation Limited; Mr. Nitin Jawale - IPICOL Managing Director; Mr. Bijay Ketan Upadhyay, Director, Horticulture; Mr. Debidutta Biswal, Special Secretary to Govt. F&E Department; and Mr. SK Hota, Additional Director, Directorate of Industries.

Mr. Hemant Sharma said: "With the availability of raw materials, 10 agro-climatic zones, agriculture resources, sea food, farming landscape, adequate cold storage capacity and easy connectivity to ASEAN the region, Odisha has all the ingredients required for the food processing & seafood sector to flourish in the state. We are further providing several subsidies to encourage investors to choose Odisha."

Mr. Nitin Jawale through his presentation on National Food Processing Policy Ecosystem emphasized how the food processing industry is of enormous significance as it provides vital linkages and synergies that it promotes between the two pillars of the economy, i.e. agriculture and industry.

He further enlisted the investment opportunities available:

Food processing in sub-sectors such as Fisheries, Poultry, Cereals, Fruits and Vegetables, Nuts, Spices etc. and Packaging of Food Products

Infrastructure Development - Integrated Food Parks, Cold Storages and supporting Infrastructure

Backward Integration & Skill Development

Existing investors Mr. Sarat K Sahoo, Chairman, Om Oil & Foods Ltd., Mr. Rajen Padhi, Commercial Director, B-ONE Business House Private Ltd., Mr. Raman Goel, Cluster Head, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages shared their experiences of the Ease of Doing Business with the state and spotlighted Industry Department's Single Window portal, GO SWIFT i.e. Government of Odisha – Single Window for Investor Facilitation & Tracking, to promote a conducive business environment through transparency and time-bound clearances.