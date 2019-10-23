Hexaware Q2 net profit up 6.7% to Rs 184 cr

IT firm Hexaware Technologies on Wednesday said its net profit increased 6.7 per cent to Rs 183.7 crore for the September quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 172.1 crore in the July-September 2018 period, Hexaware Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue increased 22.5 per cent to Rs 1,481.3 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,209.6 crore in the year-ago period. “We have delivered substantial growth in revenue, profits and EPS (earnings per share) driven by both our organic business and the Mobiquity acquisition. In this process, we crossed an important landmark of quarterly USD 200 million revenues," Hexaware Technologies CEO and Executive Director R Srikrishna said.

In dollar terms, the net profit grew 7.4 per cent to USD 26.1 million, while revenue increased 23.1 per cent to USD 210.5 million in the said quarter on a year-on-year basis. The board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for the September quarter.

The company added 11 new clients in the September quarter. Deals won from new customers had a total contract value (TCV) of USD 28 million. It added 768 people in the said quarter, taking the company's total headcount to 19,062 people. Attrition was at 17.3 per cent.

