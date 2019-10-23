Renowned singers express love for childhood in CRY's Music Anthem

New Delhi [India] Oct 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Bachpan ki dhun' urges people to reminisce and sing aloud their childhood memories. Composed by the talented Gully Boy fame Ankur Tewari, the happy energetic song was launched on 17th Oct 2019.

With playful tunes and peppy lyrics, the anthem evokes childlike emotions and wants people to look at the world through a child's eyes; their dreams, their hopes, their joys - the simple things that a happy childhood is made of. However, CRY's fun music anthem which is likely to arouse and refresh our joyful childhood memories also aims to inspire India to contribute in taking care of its children deprived of happier childhoods.

With a journey spanning over 4 decades, CRY's CEO Puja Marwaha believes that the song is a celebration of efforts, of every person who has helped CRY in reaching the last child. "For the last 40 years, CRY has been working towards ensuring children are happy healthy and creative across India. In our 4 decade journey, we have been able to successfully enrol and harness the potential of hundreds of thousands of people in building a better world for India's children in their own special ways. It has been so wonderful to see these young, talented and motivated singers come forward and contribute their voices and their art to highlight CRY's cause by creating this joyful anthem," said Puja Marwaha.

"For me, childhood is extremely important and a happy childhood even more than that. I feel privileged that I had a really nice childhood and it breaks my heart when I see kids who are going through tough times. When this project came to me, I didn't have to think twice about it. I collaborated with CRY in a way in which I could make a song which everyone can just dance to - that was the spirit with which we approached this song," said Ankur Tewari. "It is a great initiative for spreading awareness on why it is important for every child to have a happy childhood. I am extremely happy to have collaborated with CRY for this project, and to have sung this song with Ankur Tewari, Shalmali Kholgade, Jonita Gandhi and our wonderful children who were a part of this song," said Benny Dayal.

Jonita Gandhi highlights that the reason for all the four young talented singers to come together and recreate their magic on the anthem was not just their love for music but more so for the love of their child within. "I feel really lucky and privileged to have a childhood where I had so many fun memories and so many amazing people around me, but that's not the case for everybody; so I'm really happy to be associating with CRY for this song. Myself, Benny, Shalmali and Ankur, we all came together not only for our love for music but also our love for being a kid! The song is very happy and also very uplifting, and for me personally it took me back to my childhood days," said Jonita.

For singer Shalmali Kholgade, being a part of this project was contributing her bit in creating happier childhoods. "I am hoping that everyone in their heart also feel that they can do their bit, just like I feel I'm doing by singing this beautiful song, for those children, because they deserve it! Every child should be entitled to opportunities. I am really happy that being a musician today I'm getting the opportunity to collaborate with CRY," said Shalmali.

Launched in 1979 by Rippan Kapur, CRY which completes 4 decades, of which one and half spearheaded by its founder, has today become a national champion advocating for children's rights. With its work across thematic areas of education, health, child protection, child participation and presence across 19 states, CRY has been standing tall in its 40th year ensuring happier childhoods of over 3 million children and counting via its 850 initiatives. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

