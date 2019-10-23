International Development News
Lebanon's banks to remain shut on Thursday - statement

Reuters
Updated: 23-10-2019 19:18 IST
Banks in Lebanon will remain closed on Thursday, the banking association said, as unprecedented protests gripped the country despite the government announcing emergency reforms.

The statement on Wednesday said the banks were "waiting for the general situation to stabilise". The banks have been shut for five working days so far.

