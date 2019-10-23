Lebanon's banks to remain shut on Thursday - statement

Banks in Lebanon will remain closed on Thursday, the banking association said, as unprecedented protests gripped the country despite the government announcing emergency reforms.

The statement on Wednesday said the banks were "waiting for the general situation to stabilise". The banks have been shut for five working days so far.

Also Read: China stocks close higher as banks, real estate stocks rally

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)