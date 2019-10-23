CBI files supplementary charge sheet in ponzi scam

The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against the Green India group in Bhubaneswar for allegedly duping people of over Rs 69 crore through a Ponzi scheme, officials said here Wednesday. In the charge sheet filed before Bhubaneswar special court, the CBI has charged private individuals Pradeep Kumar Singh, Jitendra Kumar Mishra and companies Green India Properties Private Limited, Green India Infra Projects Limited, Green India Retailing Private Limited and Green India Multi-State Member's Credit Co-operative Society Limited for criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978, they said.

During the probe, CBI found that the accused persons had conspired and allegedly cheated investors to the tune of Rs 69.43 crore between 2009 and 2013 by collecting deposits from the public on the promises of giving them back high returns, they said. The FIR had alleged that the company took money in the name of providing the land but neither the company provided that nor refunded the money.

Earlier, a charge sheet was filed on December 2, 2014.

