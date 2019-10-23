Honda unveils 4th-generation Fit at Tokyo Motor Show

Japanese auto major Honda on Wednesday showcased its all-new compact car Fit at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 here. The product is scheduled to go on sale on February 2020.

This 4th-generation all-new Fit was developed with the intention of becoming the globally-accepted standard for compact cars suited to this new era, the company said. "...the all-new Fit will come in five different types so that customers can select the model that is right for them depending on their lifestyle and life stage," it said.

The hybrid version of the Fit will be the first Honda compact car equipped with the 2-motor hybrid system Honda developed to realize both excellent environmental performance and a comfortable driving experience at the same time, it added. "What we strive to do with this all-new Fit is to establish the standard for compact cars suited to this new era," Honda Motor Co-President, Representative Director and CEO Takahiro Hachigo said.

Honda created the Fit in Japan in 2001 and it's cumulative worldwide sales exceed 7.5 million units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)